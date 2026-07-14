Thomson Reuters to cut 'small number' of engineering jobs

July 13 : Thomson Reuters on Monday said it is cutting "a small number of roles" in engineering, as the Canadian content and technology company aggressively deploys artificial intelligence across its businesses.

The layoffs affect the global staff and were announced during a technology staff meeting earlier in the day, an employee who attended the meeting said. The employee requested anonymity as the meeting was not public.

Thomson Reuters plans to eliminate up to 500 jobs, according to the employee. That accounts for about 1.8 per cent of its overall workforce of about 27,100, according to Reuters calculations based on the company's 2025 annual report.

The layoffs account for about 5.2 per cent of the 9,400 employees in the company's operations and technology unit.

The cuts are the latest in a wave of job reductions across the technology sector, which has been buffeted by artificial intelligence tools that have made writing computer code more efficient and have made software engineers the first to feel the economic impact of the new technology.

Overall, about 120,000 tech workers have lost their jobs across 228 companies including at tech giants Meta and Amazon in 2026, according to jobs tracker layoffs.fyi.

"As customer expectations across legal, tax, and regulatory workflows evolve, we are focusing our capacity where it matters most to customers," a Thomson Reuters spokesperson said.

"We are supporting affected colleagues through the transition. At the same time, we expect to hire more than 250 net-new engineering roles globally over the next two years, the large majority senior and AI-native," the spokesperson added.

Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News.