Thomson Reuters names former Dell executive Bischoping as CFO

March 2 : Thomson Reuters on Monday named former Dell executive Gary E. Bischoping Jr. as its chief financial officer beginning May 8, succeeding Mike Eastwood, who will retire as part of a planned transition.

Bischoping most recently served as partner at private equity firm Hellman & Friedman and will join Thomson Reuters on April 13. He spent more than 17 years at Dell Technologies in senior roles, including as CFO and treasurer of a division.

As part of the changes, Eastwood will become chairman of Thomson Reuters Foundation's board, replacing Jim Smith, who previously led the Toronto-based information and technology company that owns Reuters News.

"He (Bischoping) brings the right combination of financial rigor, strategic insight, and operational leadership to guide Thomson Reuters through its next chapter — including the opportunities ahead in the AI era," CEO Steve Hasker said in a statement.

The company said both Eastwood and Bischoping will participate in its first-quarter earnings call on May 5.