Business

Thomson Reuters reports higher fourth-quarter sales, profit
Thomson Reuters reports higher fourth-quarter sales, profit

Thomson Reuters reports higher fourth-quarter sales, profit

FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

09 Feb 2023 07:40PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 08:22PM)
NEW YORK :Thomson Reuters Corp on Thursday reported higher sales and operating profit in the fourth quarter, helped by cost cuts and gains on divestitures, but said a weakening global economic environment was a concern.

The news and information company reported adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share. It was not immediately clear if that compared directly to analyst forecasts for 65 cents.

Total revenues rose 3 per cent in the quarter to $1.76 billion, matching expectations, according to estimates from Refinitiv. A strong dollar took 2 per centage points off the sales growth. Divestitures reduced sales growth by another 1 point.

Thomson Reuters, which owns the Westlaw legal database and the Checkpoint tax and accounting service, said four of its five business segments showed higher sales and operating profit, but those were lower in the Global Print business.

The company said many signs pointed to a weakening global economic environment amid rising interest rates, high inflation, and geopolitical risks. It expects first-quarter organic sales growth at the lower end of its full-year target of 5.5-6.0 per cent.

The three main divisions - Legal Professionals, Tax & Accounting Professionals, and Corporates - reported quarterly sales up by single digits.

The Reuters News division showed total sales up 7 per cent, primarily driven by the Reuters Events business and the company's news agreement with the Data & Analytics business of LSEG. As of Jan. 31, Thomson Reuters owned about $5.6 billion worth of LSEG shares.

The company completed its two-year Change program to save on costs. After it completes a $2 billion share repurchase program in the second quarter, the company said it planned to return $2 billion in capital to shareholders and possibly conduct a share stock split. 

During the fourth quarter, Thomson Reuters said it would buy SurePrep LLC, a U.S.-based provider of tax automation software and services, for $500 million in cash. That deal was completed at the start of January, it said.

Source: Reuters

