Thomson Reuters reports higher quarterly organic revenue

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 and 7 to show company issued 2025 organic revenue guidance, not raised organic revenue guidance)

:Thomson Reuters reported on Thursday higher fourth-quarter revenue and issued 2025 organic revenue growth targets that would exceed 2024 rates.

The Toronto-based content and technology company reported quarterly revenue rising 5 per cent to $1.909 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $1.907 billion, according to LSEG data.

"2024 marked important progress at Thomson Reuters," said CEO Steve Hasker in a prepared statement.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we continue to focus on investing in content-driven technology that helps professionals make complex decisions with confidence."

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.01. Wall Street expected a profit per share of 96 cents.

Operating profit rose 29 per cent to $722 million, boosted by the sale of FindLaw.

Thomson Reuters said it expected organic revenue to rise by 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent in 2025 and 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent in 2026.

The company raised its annualized dividend per share by 10 per cent.