Thomson Reuters to sell FindLaw business to Internet Brands

:Thomson Reuters said on Thursday that it was selling its FindLaw business to Internet Brands.

FindLaw provides online legal information and resources such as legal news, blogs, and state and federal laws.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, and Internet Brands, did not immediately respond to requests for details on the deal value.

FindLaw's growth rate has lagged other parts of Thomson Reuters' legal business, which includes WestLaw and Practical Law, the company has said in recent quarters.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approvals.

Internet Brands owns several online businesses, including WebMD, Medscape and CarsDirect.