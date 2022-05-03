Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thomson Reuters ups 2022 revenue forecast after Q1 beat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thomson Reuters ups 2022 revenue forecast after Q1 beat

Thomson Reuters ups 2022 revenue forecast after Q1 beat

FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is pictured on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

03 May 2022 07:38PM (Updated: 03 May 2022 08:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Thomson Reuters Corp raised its 2022 revenue forecast on Tuesday after beating first quarter expectations on strong growth across its core legal, tax and accounting, and corporate businesses.

The parent company of Reuters News said that while the quarter gave it more confidence in its financial outlook, the pandemic, geopolitical risks and any worsening of the economy could hurt its ability to reach its goals.

The company, which also owns the Westlaw legal database and the Checkpoint tax and accounting service, reported adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share, 5 cents ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Total revenues rose 5.5 per cent $1.67 billion, just ahead of expectations, and are now forecast to increase 5.5 per cent this year, up from an earlier estimate of about 5 per cent.

"We're off to a good start in 2022," said CEO Steve Hasker. "We're a little ahead of where we thought we'd be in terms of our revenue growth trajectory and we're on track and executing on our change program."

Thomson Reuters is wrapping up a two-year restructuring to transition from a holding company to an operating company, and from a content provider to a content-driven technology company. It said 80 per cent of its revenue was recurring, providing some protection from unpredictable economic pressures.

Its three main divisions - Legal Professionals, Tax & Accounting Professionals, and Corporates - reported higher quarterly sales, led by an 11 per cent increase in the tax business.

Revenue at Reuters News rose 9 per cent.

While information services companies continue to grow, their shares have lagged the broader market in 2022 as investors have preferred stocks with more scope for profit recovery as the pandemic abates.

Thomson Reuters' U.S.-listed shares are down about 20 per cent this year versus a 10 per cent drop for the S&P 500. The company's peers include RELX Group's LexisNexis, Bloomberg LP, News Corp's DowJones, and Wolters Kluwer NV.

Reuters News makes about half its revenue from supplying Refinitiv, a data company spun off from Thomson Reuters and now owned by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE). Thomson Reuters holds a minority stake in the LSE worth about $7.2 billion as of Monday, the company said.

Thomson Reuters has said it is open to acquisitions and made two small purchases recently. In March, it bought ThoughtTrace, an AI-powered legal technology company. In April, it announced a deal to buy Gestta, an accounting automation software company.

Funds for deals could be boosted next year when the company can begin selling off its stake in the LSE. Executives said high valuations had held back acquisitions, but they saw that situation improving recently.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us