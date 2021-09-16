Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thoughtworks valued at US$ 8.8 billion in market debut as shares rise 24per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thoughtworks valued at over US$ 8.8 billion in market debut as shares jump

16 Sep 2021 12:29AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 12:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Shares of Thoughtworks Inc, which helps firms digitize their operations, rose nearly 24per cent in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about US$8.84 billion.

The software consultancy company's stock opened at US$26, compared with its initial public offering price of US$21.

The company, backed by Germany's Siemens AG, sold 16.4 million shares in the IPO, raising about US$344 million. Other investors, including funds advised by Apax Partners, sold about 20.4 million shares.

Thoughtworks priced the IPO above its targeted price range of US$18 to US$20.

The 28-year-old firm has clients including Canadian wireless carrier Telus Corp, U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co and payments company PayPal Holdings Inc.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us