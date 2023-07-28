Meta plans retention 'hooks' for Threads as more than half of users leave app

NEW YORK: Meta Platforms executives are heavily focused on boosting retention on their new Twitter rival Threads, after the app lost more than half of its users in the weeks following its buzzy launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday (Jul 27).

Retention of users on the text-based app was better than executives had expected, although it was "not perfect", said Zuckerberg, speaking at an internal company town hall, the audio of which was heard by Reuters.

"Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We're not there yet," he said.

Zuckerberg said he considered the drop-off "normal" and expected retention to grow as the company adds more features to the app, including a desktop version and search functionality.

Meta is looking at adding more "retention-driving hooks" to entice users to return to the app, like "making sure people who are on the Instagram app can see important Threads", said Chief Product Officer Chris Cox.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on the meeting.