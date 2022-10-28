Three of China's largest lenders report over 6% rise in third quarter profit

(Corrects reporting credit)

BEIJING -Three of China's largest lenders posted third quarter profit rises of over 6 per cent as non-performing loan ratios shrunk.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit rose 6.8 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter in a Friday filing.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) and Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) followed suit with net profit up 6.4 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively, in their earnings filings.

All three lenders posted slight falls in non-performing loan ratios in the third quarter. Both ICBC and AgBank posted NPL ratios of 1.4 per cent for the end of September compared to 1.41 per cent at the end of the quarter before.

Meanwhile, BoCom's NPL ratio fell to 1.41 per cent at the end of September from 1.46 at the end of June.