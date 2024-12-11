Logo
Business

Three dinosaur fossils from Jurassic period headed for London auction
Business

Three dinosaur fossils from Jurassic period headed for London auction

Three dinosaur fossils from Jurassic period headed for London auction
Dinosaur fossils are displayed at auction house Christie's in London, Britain, in his undated handout photo. Christie's/Handout via REUTERS
Three dinosaur fossils from Jurassic period headed for London auction
Dinosaur fossils are displayed at auction house Christie's in London, Britain, in his undated handout photo. Christie's/Handout via REUTERS
Three dinosaur fossils from Jurassic period headed for London auction
Dinosaur fossils are displayed at auction house Christie's in London, Britain, in his undated handout photo. Christie's/Handout via REUTERS
11 Dec 2024 11:51PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2024 02:04AM)
LONDON : Three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period will go under the hammer at a London auction on Thursday, with price estimates of millions of dollars.

Christie's is offering the skeletons of an adult and juvenile Allosaurus, sold as a pair with an estimate of 5 million pounds to 8 million pounds ($6.4 million - $10.2 million), and a Stegosaurus fossil with an estimate of 3 million to 5 million pounds.

All three, on display at Christie's London showrooms ahead of the "Jurassic Icons: Allosaurus & Stegosaurus", were excavated in the U.S. state of Wyoming.

"It is a rare occurrence to see a dinosaur skeleton come up at auction," James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History at Christie's London, told Reuters.

"The logistics behind setting up one, and in this instance, three dinosaurs, are incredibly complicated."

In July, a Stegosaurus fossil found in Colorado fetched a record $44.6 million at a Sotheby's auction. ($1 = 0.7836 pounds)

Source: Reuters

