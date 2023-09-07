Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Three major China banks to lower rates on existing first-home mortgages
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Three major China banks to lower rates on existing first-home mortgages

Three major China banks to lower rates on existing first-home mortgages

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

07 Sep 2023 11:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Three of China's major state banks said on Thursday they will start to lower interest rates on existing mortgages for first-home loans.

The move is one of several support measures flagged by Beijing in recent weeks for the country's crisis-ridden property sector amid mounting concerns over the health of the world's second-largest economy.

Interest rates on existing first-home loans will be cut to the level in place when a home was purchased, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China Ltd (BOC) said in statements.

The reduction will come into effect on Sept. 25, they said.

China's home loans totalled 38.6 trillion yuan ($5.3 trillion) at the end of June, representing 17 per cent of banks' total loan books.

($1 = 7.3232 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.