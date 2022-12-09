Singapore's Tiger Beer wants to keep reinventing beer, even as it turns 90

SINGAPORE: Breweries the world over celebrated as people began to leave the pandemic days behind them. But after nearly three years of COVID-19, drinkers were looking for something different.

For homegrown brand Tiger Beer, its customers now wanted sweeter and less boozy beer.

The brand, which turns 90 this year, has been jazzing up its product line to cater to these changing tastes.

“We are very passionate about making beer interesting and adding variety,” said Mr Andy Hewson, managing director of Heineken-owned Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore which makes Tiger Beer.

“The big trends like sweet-flavoured beer, sessionable beer, low and no-alcohol beer – these are all areas that we are super passionate about.”

The brand – best known for its signature lager brewed with malt, hops and yeast in a process that takes more than 500 hours – has been moving beyond a single-product brand.

“People now want more variety … and we are in the business of appealing to people of all ages,” Mr Hewson told CNA in an interview at his office in Tuas Brewery where Tiger Beer is made and exported to more than 50 countries.

“For 80 years, we’ve had one product but now we have a portfolio of Tiger. That trend of innovating in the last few years is where we are heading.”

Efforts are paying off. For instance, Tiger Crystal – the brand’s answer to a “sessionable” beer that is typically described as easy to drink, less bitter and with an alcohol content of below 5 per cent – has been popular among young consumers in the region since its launch in 2019.

“We launched Tiger Crystal in 10 different countries across Asia now and with huge success,” said Mr Hewson, who described the beer as the brand’s fastest-growing product. “This year, we are still growing in excess of 50 per cent year-on-year.”

“It has been our secret weapon to appeal to millennials and Gen Zs, and it has really propelled and accelerated Tiger’s growth.”

Mr Hewson reckoned that appetite for “sessionable” beer will continue amid changing tastes, which have also seen more choosing beer with even lower-alcoholic content or none at all.

The latter saw demand pick up during the pandemic as people became more health-conscious or simply do not want to get drunk. Major brewers such as Heineken, AB InBev and Asahi have jumped on the trend by offering non-alcoholic and low-alcoholic versions of their popular products.