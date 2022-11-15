Logo
Business

Tiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block
Business

Tiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block

Tiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Nov 2022 04:03AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 04:57AM)
Investment firm Tiger Global Management has raised its stake in tech giant Microsoft and Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block, a regulatory filing released on Monday showed.

The tech focused investor had logged losses earlier this year as the Federal Reserve's fast-monetary policy tightening and surging inflation weighed on the capital markets, triggering a sell-off in the sector.

The hedge fund trimmed its investments in China's JD.com, digital banking firm Nu Holdings, software firm Blend Labs and cybersecurity firm SentinelOne.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost roughly 28 per cent so far this year amid fears of a looming recession and geopolitical turmoil.

Tiger Global also added Pagaya Technologies Ltd and payments processor PayPal Holdings to its portfolio of investments.

The stakes disclosed in the so-called 13-F filing are as of Sep 30. The quarterly filings are one of the few ways that funds are required to disclose their long positions, but may not reflect current holdings.

The filings are closely watched for possible investment trends and potential future performance.

Source: Reuters

