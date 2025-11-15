Logo
Logo

Business

Tiger Global slashes Meta stake by 63% 
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Tiger Global slashes Meta stake by 63% 

Tiger Global slashes Meta stake by 63% 

A logo of Meta sits outside the Meta House on the opening day of the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

15 Nov 2025 04:07AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2025 04:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Tiger Global Management, the hedge fund founded and led by Chase Coleman, slashed its stake in Facebook parent Meta Platforms during the third quarter, according to a filing released on Friday.

During the quarter ended September 30, Tiger Global reduced its holdings in Meta by 62.6 per cent to 2.8 million of the company's shares, valuing the stake at about $2.1 billion. The firm also dissolved its positions in some other high-profile names including drugmakers Eli Lilly,  Novo Nordisk and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. 

Tiger Global, which is an offshoot of famed investor Julian Robertson's firm and is part of a cohort of stock-picking funds popularly known as Tiger Cubs, took new positions in streaming giant Netflix and buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna. 

Tiger Global ended the first half of 2025 up roughly 4.5 per cent, trailing most of its top multi-strategy fund peers. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement