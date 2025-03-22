AI startup Perplexity confirms interest to buy TikTok

SAN FRANCISCO: Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Perplexity on Friday (Mar 21) expressed its interest in buying TikTok, which faces a deadline to divest from its Chinese owner or be banned in the United States.

Perplexity in a blog post laid out a vision for integrating its AI-powered internet search capabilities with the popular video-snippet-sharing app.

"Combining Perplexity's answer engine with TikTok's extensive video library would allow us to build the best search experience in the world," the San Francisco-based firm reasoned.

"Perplexity is singularly positioned to rebuild the TikTok algorithm without creating a monopoly, combining world-class technical capabilities with Little Tech independence."

President Donald Trump earlier this month said the United States was in talks with four groups interested in acquiring TikTok, with the Chinese-owned app facing an uncertain future in the country.

A US law has ordered TikTok to divest from its Chinese owner ByteDance or be banned in the United States.

"We're dealing with four different groups. And a lot of people want it, and it's up to me," Trump said aboard Air Force One.

"All four are good," he added, without naming them.