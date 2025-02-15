Logo
Business

TikTok bidders talk directly with White House, not ByteDance, Axios reports
FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Feb 2025 05:14AM
Bidders interested in buying the short-video app TikTok are talking directly with the White House, and not with its Chinese owner ByteDance, Axios reported on Friday.

Source: Reuters
