From Facebook intern to Singaporean in one of tech’s hottest seats: Who is TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi?

SINGAPORE: As TikTok faces the looming threat of a ban in the United States, a once low-profile Singaporean has emerged as the face of the Chinese-owned social media app's latest, and possibly most significant, bid to stay alive in Washington.

TikTok's chief executive officer Chew Shou Zi will appear for the first time before US Congress on Thursday (Mar 23), to address the concerns of lawmakers otherwise convinced that the app allows China's government to access US user data.

Last week, TikTok said the US President Joe Biden's administration had demanded that its parent company ByteDance divest its stake in the app or face a US ban.

With the backdrop of US-China tensions providing further bipartisan opposition to the hugely popular short video platform, Mr Chew will likely face intense interrogation when he takes the stand to testify in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

What led the 40-year-old to this high-stakes position, and how will he fare in the public spotlight?

CLIMBING THE CORPORATE LADDER

Mr Chew is a Hwa Chong alumnus who obtained an economics degree at the University College London in 2006.

He then worked at Goldman Sachs for two years as an investment banker before joining Harvard Business School's Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.

There, he met his wife Vivian Kao - whom he has two children with - and first dipped his toes into the tech sector as an intern at a start-up known as Facebook.