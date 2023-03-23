TikTok CEO commitments 'not enough for the parents of America': US lawmaker

WASHINGTON: TikTok's chief executive faced tough questions on Thursday (Mar 23) from lawmakers who are convinced the Chinese-owned short video app should be barred for being a potential national security threat to the United States.

CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony before Congress capped a week of actions by the Chinese company aimed at convincing Americans and their lawmakers that the app creates economic value and supports free speech.

TikTok, which has more than 150 million Americans users, has faced sharp accusations that its US user data would be shared with the Chinese government and that it fails to adequately protect children from harm.

TikTok has said it has spent more than US$1.5 billion on what it calls rigorous data security efforts under the name "Project Texas" that currently has nearly 1,500 full-time employees and is contracted with Oracle to store TikTok’s US user data. It also says it rigorously screens content that could harm children.

Congresswoman Diana DeGette at the hearing before the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee asked Chew what TikTok was doing to prevent the spread of misinformation on the platform.

"You have current controls, but the current controls are not working to keep this information mainly from young people, but from Americans in general," DeGette said.

Chew said the company was investing in content moderation and artificial intelligence to limit such content.

"The vast majority of our users come to our platform for entertaining safe content, but there are people who do spout some dangerous misinformation and we need to take that very seriously," Chew said.

DeGette said TikTok's actions weren't enough.

"You gave me only generalised statements that you're investing, that you're concerned, that you're doing work. That's not enough for me. That's not enough for the parents of America," DeGette said.