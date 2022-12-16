Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TikTok to cut staff in Russia - RIA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TikTok to cut staff in Russia - RIA

TikTok to cut staff in Russia - RIA

FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 Dec 2022 08:08PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 08:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Social media company TikTok said on Friday it would cut its Russian staff numbers after the company suspended key services for Russian users earlier this year, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the company's press office.

"This year, we were forced to take a number of decisions regarding the operation of our service in Russia and now, unfortunately, we have had to reduce the number of employees in the country," the company said in a statement to RIA.

Chinese-owned video app TikTok suspended livestreaming and new uploads in Russia after Moscow introduced strict new media censorship following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.