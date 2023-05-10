Logo
Business

TikTok to delay launch of US shopping platform - WSJ
TikTok to delay launch of US shopping platform - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed TikTok logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

10 May 2023 08:05PM
Bytedance, TikTok's Chinese parent, has delayed the roll out of its shopping platform in the United States, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The app is facing growing pressure in Washington including calls for ban by many in Congress who fear its US user data could fall into the hands of Chinese government.

The delay from early spring to June at the earliest comes as concerns over the short-form video platform's future may prevent sellers from joining the shopping platform, the report said.

TikTok had in March said it had 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million in 2020. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the video platform said it was launching a product that will let advertisers place ads alongside content made by premium publishers, who will shares half of the ad revenue.

Source: Reuters

