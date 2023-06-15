TikTok's venture into e-commerce paying off: Report

SINGAPORE: TikTok's nascent venture into online shopping is paying off, with its e-commerce affiliate gaining a substantial market share in Southeast Asia just a year after its launch, a report said on Thursday (Jun 15).

TikTok Shop capitalised on the legions of users of the popular video-sharing app to expand its business in 2022 after testing the waters in Indonesia in 2021, Momentum Works, a Singapore-based consultancy focused on startups, wrote.

While it lagged older rivals Shopee and Lazada, TikTok Shop posted the fastest growth rate, expanding its gross merchandise value (GMV) - the total value of goods sold, including cancelled, returned and refunded orders - sevenfold to US$4.4 billion last year from just US$600,000 in 2021.

"You can think of it as TikTok already having a captive audience coming onboard for entertainment trying different means to convert them and their attention into purchase and GMV," Weihan Chen, head of insights at Momentum Works, told AFP.

From Indonesia, TikTok Shop "aggressively expanded into five additional Southeast Asian markets, many of which boasted large populations of TikTok users" and invested to improve its e-commerce capabilities, Chen added.