Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TikTok to launch e-commerce platform in US to sell China-made goods - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TikTok to launch e-commerce platform in US to sell China-made goods - WSJ

TikTok to launch e-commerce platform in US to sell China-made goods - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

25 Jul 2023 08:47PM (Updated: 25 Jul 2023 09:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TikTok is planning to launch in early August an e-commerce platform to sell China-made goods in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.

The short-video app is seeking to replicate the American success of Chinese shopping platforms Shein and Temu and will be responsible for the storage and shipping of items on behalf of manufacturers and merchants in China, the report said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The reported move comes at a time when TikTok is facing heightened scrutiny from U.S. officials over concerns about data security. The company is fighting to prevent a ban in the country after lawmakers introduced a bill that would grant the Biden administration authority to ban apps that pose security risks.

(This story has been refiled to add source in the headline)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.