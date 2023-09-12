Logo
Business

TikTok launches online shopping in the US
Business

The US flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken on Jun 2, 2023. (File Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

12 Sep 2023 07:31PM
TikTok has officially rolled out its e-commerce business in the United States after months of testing, according to a blog post on Tuesday (Sep 12), as its Chinese-owner ByteDance looks to capitalise on the popularity of the social media app.

TikTok is bringing online shopping through a series of features on its main app and is hoping to replicate the success of Asian platforms Shein and PDD Holdings' Temu.

TikTok's more than 150 million users in the US will now be able to see videos and live streams with links to purchase items on their feed, as it offers tools to content creators, brands, and merchants to create shoppable content.

New features include a shop tab, where businesses can display their products with logistics and payment solutions powered by TikTok.

The social media firm said it also integrated its shopping service with various third-party platforms like Shopify, Salesforce, and Zendesk, among others.

TikTok's online marketplace, which was reportedly in the works in the US since November, is available in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Source: Reuters/at

