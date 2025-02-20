TikTok restructures trust and safety team, lays off staff in unit, sources say

SHANGHAI: TikTok is laying off global staff at its trust and safety unit which handles content moderation as part of a restructuring, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday (Feb 20).

Two sources said that Adam Presser, operations head of the app who also oversees the unit, sent a memo out to staff on Thursday notifying them of the move.

The layoffs began the same day for teams in Asia and Europe, Middle East and Africa, two of the sources said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes as TikTok's fate remains up in the air. The popular short video app used by nearly half of all Americans went dark briefly last month, before a law took effect on Jan 19 that required its Chinese owner ByteDance either to sell it on national security grounds or face a ban.