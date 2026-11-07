Logo
Logo

Business

TikTok owner ByteDance weighs data center expansion in Brazil, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

TikTok owner ByteDance weighs data center expansion in Brazil, Bloomberg News reports

TikTok owner ByteDance weighs data center expansion in Brazil, Bloomberg News reports

The TikTok logo is displayed during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Romina Amato

07 Nov 2026 12:25AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2026 12:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 6 : TikTok owner ByteDance is considering expanding a data center project in northeastern Brazil, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement