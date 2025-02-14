TikTok returns on Apple, Google app stores as Trump delays ban

TikTok, the second-most downloaded app in the US last year, could be downloaded from US app stores by new users on Thursday.

The delay could have been because Google and Apple were awaiting assurances that they would not be prosecuted for hosting or distributing the app, according to analysts.

Trump's directive said the companies, which run mobile application stores or digital marketplaces where users can browse, download and update apps, would not face penalties for keeping the TikTok app up and running.

TikTok had more than 52 million downloads in 2024, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

About 52 per cent of its total downloads were from Apple App Store, while 48 per cent were from Google Play in the US last year, Sensor Tower said.

The law that requires ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets or ultimately face a ban was signed by former President Joe Biden in April, triggered by national security concerns and fears that China could use the video-sharing app to spy on American users.

The US has never banned a major social media platform and the law that passed last year gives the Trump administration sweeping authority to ban or seek the sale of other Chinese-owned apps.

Trump said on Thursday that his 75-day deadline on TikTok could be extended, but said he does not think that will be necessary.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.