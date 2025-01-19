Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TikTok stops working for US users
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TikTok stops working for US users

TikTok stops working for US users
TikToker and "newsfluencer" Joe Andaloro, who goes by the TikTok handle @joy.of.everything, films a TikTok video outside the U.S. headquarters of the social media company TikTok in Culver City, California, U.S. January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
TikTok stops working for US users
TikTok logo is pictured on the U.S. headquarters of the social media company in Culver City, California, U.S. January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
19 Jan 2025 11:53AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2025 11:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TikTok went dark in the U.S. on Saturday before a federal ban on the Chinese-owned short-video app took effect, cutting off access to the platform that captivated nearly half of all Americans, fueled small businesses and shaped online culture.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned," a message on the app said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement