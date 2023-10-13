TikTok to take proactive steps to address issues in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR : Short video app TikTok is committed to taking proactive measures to address issues raised by Malaysia, a spokesperson said, after its government said the application was not fully compliant with local laws.

"TikTok respects local laws and regulations and is committed to taking proactive measures to address the issues raised," a spokesperson for the company said in an email on Thursday.

TikTok has organised meetings with Malaysia's communications regulator next week to demonstrate its commitment, the spokesperson added.