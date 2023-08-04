TikTok in talks to gain Indonesian payments licence

JAKARTA: TikTok told Reuters it is in early-stage talks with regulators to obtain a payments licence in Indonesia, a move that would further its e-commerce ambitions in a major market at a time when it is under intensifying scrutiny in the US and elsewhere.

The news follows an announcement by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in June that the short video platform would invest billions of dollars in Indonesia and the rest of Southeast Asia.

Two sources briefed on the plan said TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, was in discussions with Indonesia's central bank and that the application was being viewed favourably.

A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed on Friday (Aug 4) that the talks were taking place, adding that an Indonesian payments licence would help local creators and sellers on its platform.

The sources declined to be identified as the negotiations were confidential. A representative for the central bank, Bank Indonesia, did not respond to a request for comment.