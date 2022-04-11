Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TikTok's ad revenue to surpass Twitter and Snapchat combined in 2022 - report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TikTok's ad revenue to surpass Twitter and Snapchat combined in 2022 - report

TikTok's ad revenue to surpass Twitter and Snapchat combined in 2022 - report

FILE PHOTO: Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of TikTok logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Apr 2022 10:47PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 10:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Video-sharing app TikTok's advertisement revenue is likely to triple in 2022 to more than $11 billion, exceeding the combined sales of its rivals Twitter Inc and Snap Inc, according to research firm Insider Intelligence.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is one of the world's most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users.

"TikTok's user base has exploded in the past couple of years, and the amount of time users spend on the app is extraordinary," said Debra Aho Williamson, analyst at Insider Intelligence. 

Twitter and Snapchat are expected to generate $5.58 billion and $4.86 billion, respectively, in advertising revenue for 2022, with the combined value still less than the $11 billion projected for TikTok.

Nearly $6 billion, or more than half, of this year's ad revenue is expected to come from the United States, despite regulatory concerns over user data from U.S being passed on to China.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us