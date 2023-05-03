Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TikTok's head of US trust and safety will leave the company
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TikTok's head of US trust and safety will leave the company

TikTok's head of US trust and safety will leave the company

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok office building is shown in Culver City, California, U.S., April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

03 May 2023 05:51AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 07:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:TikTok said on Tuesday its head of U.S. trust and safety, Eric Han, will depart the company on May 12, leaving the popular short-form video app without a key executive as it fights the threat of a ban in the U.S.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, has already been banned from government-issued phones in countries such as Canada and Australia over concerns about whether the Chinese government can access user data or influence what people see on the popular app. It also faces calls from some U.S. lawmakers to ban the app across the country.

TikTok has long said that it has never shared data with the Chinese government and would not do so if asked.

Han, who has been at TikTok since 2019, oversaw efforts like improving content moderation and reducing election misinformation. He ran trust and safety for the company's U.S. Data Security (USDS), a division that was created to store U.S. data in the country on servers controlled by Oracle, in an effort to appease security concerns.

His upcoming departure also comes as TikTok is preparing to hold a presentation for advertisers in New York on Thursday.

The Verge first reported the news of Han's upcoming departure.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.