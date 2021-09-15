Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ireland regulator opens data privacy probes into TikTok
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TikTok's lead EU regulator opens two data privacy probes

TikTok's lead EU regulator opens two data privacy probes

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 Sep 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 03:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN :TikTok's lead data privacy regulator in the European Union has opened two inquiries into the Chinese-owned short-video platform related to the processing of children's personal data and transfers of personal data to China.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, which is lead EU regulator for many of the world's top internet firms due to the location of their regional headquarters, is allowed to impose fines of up to 4per cent of global revenue.

TikTok in August announced stricter privacy controls for teenagers, seeking to address criticism that it has failed to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content.

Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok has grown rapidly around the world, particularly among teenagers.

The first of the probes relates "to the processing of personal data in the context of platform settings for users under age 18 and age verification measures for persons under 13," the Data Protection Commission said in a statement.

The second probe will focus on transfers by TikTok of personal data to China and whether the company complies with EU data law in its transfers of personal data to countries outside the bloc, the statement said.

Ireland's data watchdog earlier this month levied a record 225 million euro (US$265.64 million) fine on Facebook's WhatsApp under the EU's 2018 General Data Protection Regulation law (GDPR).

But the watchdog has faced criticism from other European regulators at the speed of its inquiries and the severeness of its sanctions.

The Irish regulator had 27 international inquiries in progress at the end of last year, including 14 into Facebook and its subsidiaries.

(US$1 = 0.8470 euros)

(Reporting by Conor HumphriesEditing by Chris Reese, Mark Porter and Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

TikTok

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us