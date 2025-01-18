TikTok's purveyors of creams and candies under threat from US ban

NEW YORK: TikTok's expected Sunday (Jan 19) shutdown poses the biggest threat to the universe of small- and medium-sized firms and so-called influencers who depend on the short-form video site for their livelihood, while big brands are expected to move to other sites.

TikTok says its US site generates billions for businesses selling candies, beauty products, clothes and other consumer goods. But now, that economy is under threat. The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld the law banning TikTok in the United States on national security grounds ahead of a blackout this weekend.

After the ruling President-elect Donald Trump said he would make a decision on TikTok, without providing details.

As a marketing tool for businesses, Bytedance's TikTok generates revenue for itself, and for many of its users and merchants, through sponsorships and by collecting fees on sales.

Many TikTok users are paid to be brand ambassadors for companies, selling merchandise and affiliate partnerships where users are paid commissions by companies when audiences purchase items linked on their social profiles. TikTok also compensates some creators for making videos.

Those who receive revenue from TikTok also include startups, consumer companies and bloggers cashing in on the platform’s massive reach of up to 170 million Americans.