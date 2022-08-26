Logo
TIM-led group signs deal to provide cloud services to Italian state
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

26 Aug 2022 11:34PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2022 11:57PM)
MILAN : A consortium led by Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed an agreement with the Italian government to set up and manage cloud services for the country's public administration.

In a joint statement TIM and its partners - cybersecurity expert Leonardo, Italian state lender CDP and state-owned IT firm Sogei - said Italy's Innovation Ministry had granted them a 13-year concession to create the technological infrastructure known as the National Strategic Hub (NSH).

The cloud hub, one of the projects funded by the European Union to help Italy's economy recover from the pandemic, reflects European efforts to make the 27-member bloc less dependent on large overseas tech companies for cloud services.

The project masterminded by Rome aims to accelerate digital transformation and guarantee national data security.

Source: Reuters

