Timeline: Toshiba's lurch from crisis to crisis since 2015

TOKYO: Japan's Toshiba will split into three separate companies in a bid to appease investors seeking a radical overhaul after years of scandal.

The once-storied conglomerate has been battered by accounting scandals, massive write-downs for its US nuclear business, the sale of its prized chip unit and it was also found to have colluded to prevent overseas investors from gaining influence.

Here is a timeline of Toshiba' woes since 2015.

2015: Toshiba discloses accounting malpractices across multiple divisions, which involved top management. In total, it overstated its pretax profit by 230 billion yen (US$2 billion) over seven years.

Dec 2016: Toshiba flags it will take a charge of several billion dollars in relation to a nuclear power plant construction company that its US unit, Westinghouse Electric, had bought a year earlier.

Mar 2017: Westinghouse files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to billions of dollars in cost overruns and years-long delays at US power projects. Faced with over US$6 billion in liabilities linked to Westinghouse, Toshiba decides to put its prized chip unit, Toshiba Memory, up for sale.

Sep 2017: Toshiba agrees to sell the chip unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital for US$18 billion, a deal under which Toshiba retains a large stake. Worried it could be delisted for having liabilities exceed assets for a second straight year, Toshiba is desperate to close the deal by the end of the financial year in March.

But it is caught up in a prolonged legal dispute with chip joint venture partner Western Digital over the sale and antitrust reviews are expected to take months.

Dec 2017: Toshiba secures a US$5.4 billion cash injection from 30-plus overseas investors that helps it avoid a delisting but brings in prominent activist shareholders including Elliott Management, Third Point and Farallon. It settles the dispute with Western Digital.

Apr 2018: Toshiba seeks to turn a new page by bringing in an outsider - Nobuaki Kurumatani, a former executive at Toshiba's main creditor Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group - as chief executive.

Jun 2018: Toshiba completes the sale of Toshiba Memory, renamed Kioxia, to the Bain consortium.

Jun 2019: Bowing to pressure from activist investors, Toshiba invites four non-Japanese directors to its board.

Jan 2020: Toshiba finds fresh accounting irregularities at a wholly owned subsidiary.

Jul 2020: Five director candidates nominated by activist shareholders seeking to improve governance and change strategy are voted down at Toshiba's annual general meeting.

Sep 2020: Toshiba discloses more than 1,000 postal voting forms for its AGM went uncounted. The bank that counted the votes, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, later reveals widespread failure to count all valid votes at AGMs of its client firms over the past two decades.