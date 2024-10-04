Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Timing of BOJ's policy change must align with Japan's broader goal, economy minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Timing of BOJ's policy change must align with Japan's broader goal, economy minister says

Timing of BOJ's policy change must align with Japan's broader goal, economy minister says

FILE PHOTO: Japan's minister of economic revitalisation Ryosei Akazawa arrives at Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

04 Oct 2024 09:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's new economy minister, Ryosei Akazawa, said on Friday that the timing of changes in the Bank of Japan's monetary policy should be aligned with the government's broader goal of exiting deflation.

"The timing of various monetary policy changes is very important," Akazawa said in a press conference. "It's important that they are aligned with our policy priorities such as exiting from deflation and growth in wages and investments."

He added that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda share this view.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement