Timing of BOJ's policy change must align with Japan's broader goal, economy minister says

TOKYO : Japan's new economy minister, Ryosei Akazawa, said on Friday that the timing of changes in the Bank of Japan's monetary policy should be aligned with the government's broader goal of exiting deflation.

"The timing of various monetary policy changes is very important," Akazawa said in a press conference. "It's important that they are aligned with our policy priorities such as exiting from deflation and growth in wages and investments."

He added that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda share this view.