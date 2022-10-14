Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TIM's board set to meet Friday to extend network deal deadline-sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TIM's board set to meet Friday to extend network deal deadline-sources

TIM's board set to meet Friday to extend network deal deadline-sources

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia (TIM) logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Oct 2022 02:12AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 02:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Telecom Italia's (TIM) directors are expected to meet on Friday over a request from state lender CDP and its partners to extend a deadline to finalise a deal over the Italian phone group's network, two sources close to the matter said.

CDP, infrastructure fund Macquarie and Open Fiber have asked for more time to clinch a deal to buy TIM's network assets, pushing back an initial deadline for a binding deal set at the end of this month.

The multi-billion bid is part of a long-held plan to combine TIM's fixed network assets with those of CDP-owned rival Open Fiber to create a single national network operator under CDP's control. Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.