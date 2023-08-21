Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tims China aims to open 1,700 Popeyes eateries across China -source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tims China aims to open 1,700 Popeyes eateries across China -source

21 Aug 2023 05:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : TH International Limited has set a goal to open 1,700 Popeyes eateries across China in the next decade, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, after it relaunched the Cajun-inspired fast food chicken chain Popeyes in the country last Saturday.

TH International, also known as Tims China, took over as the exclusive operator and developer of the Restaurant Brands International-owned Popeyes brand in China from TFI TAB Food Investments in March.

Tims China, which also operates the Tim Hortons coffee chain in China, also aims to increase the number of Popeyes restaurants in Shanghai to 10 by the end of this year, the source said, declining to be named as the information was not yet public.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.