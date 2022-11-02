Logo
Business

Tinder-owner Match Group beats revenue estimates on jump in paying users
Business

Tinder-owner Match Group beats revenue estimates on jump in paying users

Tinder-owner Match Group beats revenue estimates on jump in paying users

FILE PHOTO: Match Group logo and their app brands are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Nov 2022 04:17AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 04:29AM)
(Reuters) -Match Group beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as more paying users, undeterred by decades-high inflation, signed up on its dating apps Tinder and Hinge, sending the company's shares up nearly 10 per cent in extended trading.

The results are welcome news for the company that has been rocked this year by executive changes and analyst concerns about poor execution of new features on flagship app Tinder. Shares of the company fell 66.1 per cent this year.

The company's revenue rose 1 per cent to $810 million in the three months ended September. Analysts on average had expected about $793 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Paying users for Tinder rose 7 per cent. The app's total revenue grew 6 per cent, aided by the return of the Desk Mode feature that lets users swipe right and left from their desktops.

Source: Reuters

