Tinder owner Match tempers annual revenue expectations on Omicron woes

Match Group Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, as the Tinder owner expects the impact from the Omicron COVID-19 variant to persist through 2022.

The company, which also missed third-quarter revenue estimates, forecast 2022 total revenue growth between 15per cent and 20per cent. It had earlier expected the revenue growth rate to approach 20per cent.

Match also said it is focusing on the international expansion of Hinge and expects to begin launching the app in select European countries in the second quarter.

