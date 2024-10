TOKYO : Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas provider, on Wednesday posted 17.2 billion yen ($112 million) in first-half net profit to end-September, down 84 per cent from the same period a year earlier, hit by rising expenses and other costs.

In April-September last year, Tokyo Gas reported net profit of 104 billion yen. The company kept its net profit forecast for the fiscal year to end-March 2025 at 81 billion yen.

($1 = 153.2700 yen)