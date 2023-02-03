Logo
Business

Tokyo Gas starts joint evaluation of Fukushima offshore wind project
Tokyo Gas starts joint evaluation of Fukushima offshore wind project

FILE PHOTO: A natural gas pipeline and the Tokyo gas logo are seen in this illustration taken January 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Feb 2023 06:27PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 06:27PM)
Japan's Tokyo Gas and Shinobuyama Fukushima Power Co have started to evaluate a floating wind power project off the coast of Fukushima, Tokyo Gas said on Friday, as Japan seeks to replace lost nuclear power facilities.

Japan has accelerated its switch to renewable energy after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power station disaster forced it to shut down the most of its nuclear reactors in a major rethink of the country's energy mix.

The joint environmental assessment with Shinobuyama Fukushima Power will discuss the project with residents, local authorities and fishermen, Tokyo Gas said.

The floating wind power plant would have annual capacity of 30,000 kilowatts and use the technology of U.S. floating platform company Principle Power, which has already been adopted on wind power stations operating in Portugal and Scotland.

Tokyo Gas invested in about 2 billion yen ($15.6 million) in Principle Power in 2020.

($1 = 128.6000 yen)

Source: Reuters

