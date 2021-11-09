Logo
Tokyo high court rejects request for injunction against Tokyo Kikai poison pill - court document
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd. is displayed at the company headquarters office in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

09 Nov 2021 04:24PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 04:39PM)
TOKYO :The Tokyo High Court on Tuesday rejected Asia Development Capital's's request for an injunction against Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd's planned use of a poison pill, according to the court ruling seen by Reuters.

The decision is likely to spark concern among foreign investors and could cast a shadow over the future of hostile takeover bids in the world's third-largest economy.

Asia Development Capital (ADC), which built up a 40per cent stake in Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho in a matter of weeks to become its largest shareholder, had sought to stop the manufacturer of newspaper printing presses from issuing a poison pill.

Shareholders in Tokyo Kikai, excluding ADC, had approved an issuance of new shares that would dilute the fund's stake and prevent it from mounting a takeover.

ADC had already sought to block the share issue, but had that request for an injuction rejected by a lower court. It then appealed to the Tokyo High Court, which rejected it on Tuesday.

A victory for Tokyo Kikai holds the potential to make it much easier for other Japanese companies to use poison pills.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

