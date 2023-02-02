ANA, JAL see profits soar on travel recovery

TOKYO: Japan's leading air carriers ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines posted net profits for the nine months to December, turning around losses as domestic and international travel resume, the companies said Thursday (Feb 2).

ANA, the country's biggest airline, reported a net profit of 62.6 billion yen (US$486 million), reversing a 102.8 billion yen loss in the same period the year before, while its rival JAL saw a 16.3 billion yen net profit, up from a loss of 128.3 billion yen.

"Passenger demand is rapidly recovering due to the easing of restrictions related to COVID-19 for domestic flights and the easing of entry restrictions in many countries for international flights," ANA said in a statement.

They also saw steady growth in the international cargo business.