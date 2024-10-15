Tokyo Metro prices IPO at 1,200 yen a piece, sources say

TOKYO : Tokyo Metro has priced its initial public offering at 1,200 yen a share, at the top end of 1,100 to 1,200 yen range, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

That would raise 348.6 billion yen ($2.33 billion), making it the largest IPO in Japan for six years. The sources declined to be named as the information is not public.

The subway operator is set to announce the pricing later on Tuesday and list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 23.

Tokyo Metro declined to comment.

($1 = 149.7900 yen)