Tokyo's Nikkei index up 5.8% as US tariffs fuel volatility

TOKYO: Tokyo's Nikkei index jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Tuesday (Apr 8) after plunging 7.8 per cent the previous day, as US tariffs fuel market volatility.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 5.81 per cent, or 1,809.92 points, to 32,946.50 yen, while the broader Topix index gained 6.20 per cent, or 141.82 points, to 2,430.48 yen.

Seoul's Kospi index was also up nearly 2 per cent in early trade, before moderating to 1.2 per cent as of 9.45am local time.

United States President Donald Trump upended the world economy last week with sweeping tariffs that have raised fears of an international recession and triggered criticism even from within his own Republican Party.

On Monday, stock markets and oil prices collapsed further, as trading floors across the world endured waves of selling after last week's sharp losses.