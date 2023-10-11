Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tokyo Stock Exchange kicks off carbon credit trading
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tokyo Stock Exchange kicks off carbon credit trading

Tokyo Stock Exchange kicks off carbon credit trading

FILE PHOTO: A man works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange after market open in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo/File Photo

11 Oct 2023 09:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) started trading carbon credits on Wednesday, a key element in the world's fifth-largest carbon dioxide (CO2) emitter Japan's strategy to tackle climate change.

Following similar steps in other major economies, Japan began introducing a carbon pricing scheme in stages from April this year to encourage companies and cities to curb emissions and achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Via the new market, registered members can trade the existing carbon credit, known as J-Credit, on the TSE, a unit of Japan Exchange Group Inc.

Under the J-Credit system, the government certifies as a "credit" the amount of greenhouse gas emissions, such as CO2, reduced or removed through efforts to introduce renewable energy or energy-saving equipment or managing forests.

The credit had been traded individually between companies and other organisations, but it was difficult for them to find buyers or sellers on their own.

The new TSE market will make it easier for companies to buy and sell credits and provide transparency in carbon pricing, according to a TSE official.

A total of 188 entities had registered as participants as of Sept. 19.

Trading hours are 9:00-11:29 a.m. (0000-0229 GMT) and 12:30-2:59 p.m. (0330-0559 GMT). Transaction prices are set twice a day and published after trading hours.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.