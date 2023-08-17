Tomb Raider games group Embracer lags forecast, maintains outlook

STOCKHOLM :Swedish gaming group Embracer on Thursday reported a weaker than expected operating profit for the April to June period but reiterated its full-year guidance as its restructuring program was on track.

Adjusted operating profit for the fiscal first quarter stood at 1.67 billion Swedish crowns ($152.75 million), lagging the 1.78 billion expected in a company-provided poll of analysts, but up from 1.32 billion crowns a year ago.

"We now have increased confidence regarding earnings this year and we are on track to deliver on the restructuring program," CEO Lars Wingefors said in a statement.

Wingefors said operating costs increased due to inflation and the run-rate impact of prior-year recruitment.

After initially capitalising on a COVID-19-related boost in gaming demand, the company has had a difficult year with development delays, weaker demand and a poor reception for some of its new games.

In addition to a weak gaming environment, a $2 billion partnership it had called "groundbreaking" fell through in May, sending the company's shares down 45 per cent.

($1 = 10.9332 Swedish crowns)