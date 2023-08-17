Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tomb Raider games group Embracer lags forecast, maintains outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tomb Raider games group Embracer lags forecast, maintains outlook

17 Aug 2023 01:08PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2023 01:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM :Swedish gaming group Embracer on Thursday reported a weaker than expected operating profit for the April to June period but reiterated its full-year guidance as its restructuring program was on track.

Adjusted operating profit for the fiscal first quarter stood at 1.67 billion Swedish crowns ($152.75 million), lagging the 1.78 billion expected in a company-provided poll of analysts, but up from 1.32 billion crowns a year ago.

"We now have increased confidence regarding earnings this year and we are on track to deliver on the restructuring program," CEO Lars Wingefors said in a statement.

Wingefors said operating costs increased due to inflation and the run-rate impact of prior-year recruitment.

After initially capitalising on a COVID-19-related boost in gaming demand, the company has had a difficult year with development delays, weaker demand and a poor reception for some of its new games.

In addition to a weak gaming environment, a $2 billion partnership it had called "groundbreaking" fell through in May, sending the company's shares down 45 per cent.

($1 = 10.9332 Swedish crowns)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.