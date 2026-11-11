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Tomb Raider owner Embracer reports Q2 core earnings above estimates
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Tomb Raider owner Embracer reports Q2 core earnings above estimates

Tomb Raider owner Embracer reports Q2 core earnings above estimates

Embracer Group's computer games are seen in Karlstad, Sweden March 8, 2021. Picture taken March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Naina Helen Jama

11 Nov 2026 02:50PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2026 03:01PM)
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Nov 11 : Swedish gaming company Embracer on Wednesday posted second-quarter core earnings above analyst estimates, driven by higher sales and lower capital spending in its Embracer operating segment.

The Tomb Raider owner said its planned spin-off of game developer Fellowship Entertainment, set to complete in 2027, was progressing well.

• Embracer's quarterly cash operating profit (EBIT) was 203 million Swedish crowns ($21 million) compared to 114 million crowns expected by analysts polled by the company

• The company maintained its cash EBIT expectations for its financial year 2026/27 of at least 1 billion crowns

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• Embracer said it expects cash EBIT in the third quarter broadly in line with last year

• It expects to release four titles in the two upcoming quarters, including "Metro 2039" and "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" in February

($1 = 9.8681 Swedish crowns)

Source: Reuters
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